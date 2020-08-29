Linda Kay Johnson
April 29, 1951 - August 26, 2020
Linda Kay Johnson, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 69.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Open Range Cowboy Church of North Texas in Krum, with Rev. John Ritchie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Calera Rose Hill Cemetery, Calera, OK, under the direction of Mulkey-Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home of Denton, Texas.
Linda was born Sunday, April 29, 1951 in Decatur, TX, to Benjamin Jackson and Corine (Blake) Watkins. She lived in Denton County most of her life. Linda married Gene Autry Johnson on July 3, 1981 in Denton, Texas; they were married for 39 years. Linda worked at Mostek, Denton County Appraisal District, Westgate Hospital, Flow Memorial Hospital and Borman Elementary. She enjoyed working on the family tree, collecting cookbooks and salt/pepper shakers, listening to music and dancing. Her favorite color was yellow. Linda loved being with her family, including her church family. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include: spouse, Gene Johnson of the home, three sons: Randy Johnson, Mead, OK; Jeff and Olga Johnson, Victoria, TX; Jack and Deanna Dyer, Marlow, OK; daughter: Billie Corine and Rod Gilbert, Duncan, OK; sister: Carolyn Pannell, Denton, fourteen grandchildren: Raymond and Jewel Vinson, Sanger, TX; Chance and Jennifer Johnson, Whitesboro, TX; Melissa and Matthew Hutson, Whitesboro, TX; Cooper Johnson, Mead, OK; Jeffrey Glen and Jessica Kemper, Port Lavaca, TX; Jeremiah Johnson, Victoria, TX; Chrisha Rae and Bill Johnson, Lone Grove, OK; Michelle Dyer, Williamstown, KY; Marc Brock and Shalena Patterson, Burkburnett, TX; Tiffany Jones, Valley View, TX; Casey and Rebecca Dyer, Anchorage, AK; Tristan Dyer and Lacey Newton, Ninnekah, OK; Erica and Jason Klutts, Duncan, OK; and Kelli Rightmire, Duncan, OK; 24 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Corine Watkins; daughter, Debbie Marcella Jones; sisters: Diann Malone, Jean McCarty and Dorothy Beard; brothers: JR Watkins and Benny Watkins and Mother-in-Law, Birdie Adeline Johnson "Mom".
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
