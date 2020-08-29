1/1
Linda Kay Johnson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Kay Johnson

April 29, 1951 - August 26, 2020

Linda Kay Johnson, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 69.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Open Range Cowboy Church of North Texas in Krum, with Rev. John Ritchie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Calera Rose Hill Cemetery, Calera, OK, under the direction of Mulkey-Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home of Denton, Texas.

Linda was born Sunday, April 29, 1951 in Decatur, TX, to Benjamin Jackson and Corine (Blake) Watkins. She lived in Denton County most of her life. Linda married Gene Autry Johnson on July 3, 1981 in Denton, Texas; they were married for 39 years. Linda worked at Mostek, Denton County Appraisal District, Westgate Hospital, Flow Memorial Hospital and Borman Elementary. She enjoyed working on the family tree, collecting cookbooks and salt/pepper shakers, listening to music and dancing. Her favorite color was yellow. Linda loved being with her family, including her church family. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include: spouse, Gene Johnson of the home, three sons: Randy Johnson, Mead, OK; Jeff and Olga Johnson, Victoria, TX; Jack and Deanna Dyer, Marlow, OK; daughter: Billie Corine and Rod Gilbert, Duncan, OK; sister: Carolyn Pannell, Denton, fourteen grandchildren: Raymond and Jewel Vinson, Sanger, TX; Chance and Jennifer Johnson, Whitesboro, TX; Melissa and Matthew Hutson, Whitesboro, TX; Cooper Johnson, Mead, OK; Jeffrey Glen and Jessica Kemper, Port Lavaca, TX; Jeremiah Johnson, Victoria, TX; Chrisha Rae and Bill Johnson, Lone Grove, OK; Michelle Dyer, Williamstown, KY; Marc Brock and Shalena Patterson, Burkburnett, TX; Tiffany Jones, Valley View, TX; Casey and Rebecca Dyer, Anchorage, AK; Tristan Dyer and Lacey Newton, Ninnekah, OK; Erica and Jason Klutts, Duncan, OK; and Kelli Rightmire, Duncan, OK; 24 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Corine Watkins; daughter, Debbie Marcella Jones; sisters: Diann Malone, Jean McCarty and Dorothy Beard; brothers: JR Watkins and Benny Watkins and Mother-in-Law, Birdie Adeline Johnson "Mom".

Pallbearers will be her nephews.

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved