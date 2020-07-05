Linda Kaye Zackery-Spicer
Linda Kaye Zackery-Spicer of Ennis, Texas passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born on October 8, 1945 to Elmer Homer and Pearl Edna (Jigout) Richardson. She married Jerry Don Spicer and they were together for over 30 years.
Linda loved dogs and enjoyed shopping for clothes and trinkets. Her favorite things to watch were American Idol, Country Music Awards, and beauty pageants. Linda was a member of Anthony Drive Baptist Church of Ennis.
She is survived by her daughter, Rexann Z. Crum and husband, Scott of Wylie, Texas; grandchildren, Kyle Z. Graham and wife, Ally of Rogers, Arkansas, Nico C. Crum of Wylie, Texas, Kaylin Spicer of Hinton, Oklahoma; sisters, Camilla Young of Gainesville, Texas and Delores Bush of Roswell, New Mexico; brothers, Lesley Richardson of Lubbock, Texas and Mark Richardson of Mesquite, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Pearl Richardson; husband, Jerry Spicer; son, Troy Lee Zackery; sisters Laverna Snodgrass and Paula Fleitman.
She will be entombed at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. The number of guests will be limited due to Covid-19. For additional service information, to convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com
.