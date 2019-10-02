Home

Linda Thompson
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Roselawn Cemetery
Denton, TX
Linda Lowe Thompson


1944 - 2019
Linda Lowe Thompson Obituary
Linda Lowe Thompson

Linda Lowe Thompson was born October 26, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio, to DP and Nova Jene Lowe. She generously filled her life and those around her with love, literature, music, and art in all its forms. Along with Wesley, she raised Lisa, Jennifer, Alex, and Ben. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer, her parents, and her brother, Bill. She is survived by her husband, Wesley; sister: Jeanine; children: Lisa, Alex, and Ben; and grandchildren: Zachary, Olivia, Oliver, Chloe, and Max.

The major loves in her life began at first sight. Home from Sophie Newcomb College (New Orleans), she met a young man, Wesley Thompson, who was keeping books at her father and grandfathers Oldsmobile dealership in Shawnee, OK. After their first date, she describes taking her mother's arms, swinging her around, all the while saying that she was going to marry him. She did so at the age of 18 (he was 19) in Stillwell, OK, on July 20, 1963.

Linda loved music and was an accomplished pianist. While raising young children, she continued with literature graduate work and tutoring those with intellectual disabilities. And that was when she fell in love with the dulcimer. As a hammered dulcimer player, she published five books and was working on two new ones until she died. She taught extensively and did so through the last years of her life.

Linda had so much love and enthusiasm for life and its art. That love fueled a 56-year marriage and fulfilling music career. She loved her grandchildren, murder mysteries, independent movies, the Impressionists, large cars, road trips, crawfish etouffee, coffee, Halloween, and New Orleans. Her effect on others, through her teaching and generosity, is among her life's lasting contributions. She passed away peacefully, on September 26, in a place she loved, with her husband, music, works-in-progress, and books nearby.

Linda was generous and passionate about helping those in need in Denton. In lieu of flowers, consider donating time or money to Our Daily Bread (https://www.ourdailybreaddenton.org).

A graveside service will be held at 1PM on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
