Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Vargason) McDaniel


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda (Vargason) McDaniel Obituary
Linda (Vargason) McDaniel

Linda McDaniel of Denton, Texas departed this life March 5, 2020 at the age of 74 years. She was born October 23, 1945 to parents Erwin and Estella Vargason in Lusk, WY.

Linda grew up on her stepfather's ranch, the Fred Dean Ranch, near Node, WY. Linda graduated from Lusk High School and was a baptized member of the Lusk Church of Christ. She worked as a nurse's aide at the Lusk Hospital.

On June 6, 1964, Linda married Roger B. McDaniel. To that union a daughter, Melissa, was added. The couple eventually moved to Denton, TX, where she operated a successful daycare in her home. She was described by all as a loving, caring, generous person.

Linda is survived by her older sister, Anita Culver, of Troutdale, OR, two granddaughters, one niece, and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, and brother, Clair Vargason of Denver City, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -