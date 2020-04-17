|
Linda (Vargason) McDaniel
Linda McDaniel of Denton, Texas departed this life March 5, 2020 at the age of 74 years. She was born October 23, 1945 to parents Erwin and Estella Vargason in Lusk, WY.
Linda grew up on her stepfather's ranch, the Fred Dean Ranch, near Node, WY. Linda graduated from Lusk High School and was a baptized member of the Lusk Church of Christ. She worked as a nurse's aide at the Lusk Hospital.
On June 6, 1964, Linda married Roger B. McDaniel. To that union a daughter, Melissa, was added. The couple eventually moved to Denton, TX, where she operated a successful daycare in her home. She was described by all as a loving, caring, generous person.
Linda is survived by her older sister, Anita Culver, of Troutdale, OR, two granddaughters, one niece, and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, and brother, Clair Vargason of Denver City, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020