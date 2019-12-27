|
Linda Sue Brooks
Linda Sue Brooks, 68, formerly of Denton, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Denton, Texas. She was born on October 25, 1951, in Denton to Jack and Cleo Ailene (Pearson) Price.
Linda was a claims processor for FEMA for close to 15 years. She attended school in Denton and was a graduating member of the Class of 1970 from Denton High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Freddie Price. Those who remain to cherish her memory are her daughters, Natalie Brooks Banuelos and husband Rudy of Rockwell and Elizabeth Ann Brooks of Dallas; one sister Johnna Davis of Sanger and three grandchildren, Kennedy Banuelos, Taylor Banuelos and Brooks Banuelos.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Church of Christ located at 400 Locust Street, Sanger, Texas. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm. Ricky Hilliard will officiate the services.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019