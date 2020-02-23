|
Linda Sue Cooksey Thomas
Linda Sue Cooksey Thomas died February 11, 2020 in Denton, Texas. She was born October 13, 1946 in Maryville, Missouri to William Lloyd Cooksey and Laveta Stroud Cooksey. She was a graduate of Nebraska City High School and Peru State College, also in Nebraska. She was an assistant bookkeeper for Denton ISD Child Nutrition Services for many years. Until recently she was an active member of First Baptist Church in Sanger, participating in the Martha Sunday School Class and the Peacemakers Quilting Group.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Dorwin Thomas, and her father, William Lloyd Cooksey. She is survived by her mother Laveta; her son, Christopher Allan Campbell; her grandson, Logan Andrew Campbell; her brother, William Lee Cooksey and wife Susan; her nephew, Will Cooksey, his wife Ariel, and their son Liam.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 708 S. 5th St., Sanger, Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Sanger or the s Project.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 28, 2020