More Obituaries for Lindsey Wenrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsey Paulson Wenrich


1947 - 2019
Lindsey Paulson Wenrich Obituary
Lindsey Paulson Wenrich

Lindsey Paulson Wenrich died September 20, 2019. Born January 13, 1947, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, she was the firstborn child of Jerry Arthur Paulson and Beverly Van Wingen Paulson. She moved to Illinois from Byron Center, Michigan in 1963 and graduated in the class of 1965 at Charleston High School.

She moved to Denton, Texas in 1969. She married Dr. Wesley W. Wenrich of Highland Village on November 3, 1984. She attended the University of North Texas and studied art, biology, and English. She was an avid golfer. She was a Cowboys fan as well as a Rangers and Yankees fan. She worked for years at Moore Business Forms and was a former member of the Highland Village City Council.

Lindsey is survived by her loving husband, Wesley, two sisters, Polly (Tim) Birky and Alison (Bruce) Haney, and her nieces Chelsea (Tyler) Bell, Chandler Tomlinson, and Lauren (Dave) Hawley, as well as her two nephews, Chase (Shanna) Birky and Alex (Emilie) Haney.

A memorial service and dinner was held in her honor at Oakmont Country Club on October 13. Any gifts in her fond memory can be designated to the Denton Humane Society.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019
