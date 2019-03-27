Lisle Neal Koone



Lisle Neal Koone (82) of Denton, Texas died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Lake Forest Good Samaritan Village. His passing follows a courageous and determined 10-year fight against Parkinson's Disease. Neal was born June 17, 1936 on a farm near Scotland, Arkansas to Marion Daniel and Carria Etta (Henley) Koone.



Neal graduated from Greenbrier (AR) High School in 1954, the president of his senior class. He received a Bachelor's of Education at the University of Central Arkansas, (formerly Arkansas State Teachers College.) He and Dorothy Thompson met at the college and married on August 17, 1961, in Stuttgart, AR. Neal later earned two Masters Degrees in Education: one from the University of Central Arkansas and the other from the University of Pittsburgh as a National Defense Education Agency Fellow.



Mr. Koone was a teacher and guidance counselor in Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas. He retired in 1996 as a guidance counselor at Ryan High School, Denton. He is remembered for carrying his lunch from home so he could talk with students in the hallways during all lunch periods. Sometimes he forgot to eat the lunch.



Neal was an active member of Singing Oaks Church of Christ, serving as a deacon, co-chairman of the seniors' ministry, and the person everyone called for handyman tasks at the church building or in members' homes. He was a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.



Neal served in the US Army for about two years at Shape Headquarters in Paris, France. He took full advantage of the cultural opportunities available in Paris and was a frequent visitor at museums and cathedrals. He loved to travel with his family. He and Dorothy have visited all 50 of the US states and most of the southern provinces of Canada.



Neal was known for a sense of humor of the best kind, making humorous remarks that were always kind and never intentionally hurt anyone.



Neal was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Max Koone.



He is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 57 years; daughter Katrina Ayres of San Jose, CA and her husband Keith; daughter Mary Koone of North Richland Hills, TX and granddaughter Ruth Kingsbury; son Billy Koone of Dallas, TX; twin sister Ila Newberry of Little Rock, AR; brother Cleon Koone of Wooster, AR; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, most of whom live in Arkansas.



Family visiting will begin at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, 101 Cardinal Drive, Denton, at 2 PM Wednesday, March 27. A funeral service will follow at 3 PM at the church. Interment will take place at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Thursday morning.



For those who wish to make memorial gifts, the family suggests Singing Oaks Church of Christ youth ministry, Arms of Hope, or Lake Forest Good Samaritan Village.



Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary