Lois Carol Ewan
Lois Carol Ewan, 81, of Waxahachie, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Lois was born on April 15, 1939 in Denton to Earl Coleman and Eleanor Daniel Coleman. She attended schools in Denton and in Austin, graduating from Austin High School in 1957. She attended North Texas University and worked for many years as a legal secretary. Lois married Wilson Jack Ewan in Denton on June 24, 1961; he passed away on October 8, 2005. Lois will be remembered by her loved ones for her red hair, her spunk, her mischievous sense of humor, and her creativity - she was an avid painter, crafter and musician.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, infant son, Jack Jr. and her sister and brother-in-law Joyce & Mark SoRelle. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Dayna Ewan of Bowie; grandson and wife Coleman & Gina Ewan, great-grandsons Braylin & Eli of Vernon; step-mother Joan Cohagen of Denton; sister and brother-in law Evelyn & Lou Bush of Austin; brother and sister-in-law Rick & Cathy Coleman of Texoma; sister and brother-in-law Patti & Mike Pennington of Sanger; sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Robbie McCarty of Denton, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, all of whom she loved dearly and who loved her dearly in return. Lois lived with her nephew and wife, Ed & Pam Beaird, whom she was especially close with in Waxahachie, and her family is eternally grateful for the love and devotion she received in their care over the last 5 years.
A visitation will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 24 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at 12:30pm at I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandson, nephews and great nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com