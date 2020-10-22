1/1
Lois Carol Ewan
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Carol Ewan

Lois Carol Ewan, 81, of Waxahachie, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Lois was born on April 15, 1939 in Denton to Earl Coleman and Eleanor Daniel Coleman. She attended schools in Denton and in Austin, graduating from Austin High School in 1957. She attended North Texas University and worked for many years as a legal secretary. Lois married Wilson Jack Ewan in Denton on June 24, 1961; he passed away on October 8, 2005. Lois will be remembered by her loved ones for her red hair, her spunk, her mischievous sense of humor, and her creativity - she was an avid painter, crafter and musician.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, infant son, Jack Jr. and her sister and brother-in-law Joyce & Mark SoRelle. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Dayna Ewan of Bowie; grandson and wife Coleman & Gina Ewan, great-grandsons Braylin & Eli of Vernon; step-mother Joan Cohagen of Denton; sister and brother-in law Evelyn & Lou Bush of Austin; brother and sister-in-law Rick & Cathy Coleman of Texoma; sister and brother-in-law Patti & Mike Pennington of Sanger; sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Robbie McCarty of Denton, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, all of whom she loved dearly and who loved her dearly in return. Lois lived with her nephew and wife, Ed & Pam Beaird, whom she was especially close with in Waxahachie, and her family is eternally grateful for the love and devotion she received in their care over the last 5 years.

A visitation will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 24 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at 12:30pm at I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandson, nephews and great nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved