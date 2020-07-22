1/1
Lois Lambert
1956 - 2020

Lois Lambert

(October 2, 1956- July 7, 2020)

Lois Evelyn Mobley Lambert went to be with her Lord on July 7, 2020 after a long struggle with Multiple Myeloma. She was surrounded by loved ones in her daughters home.

Lois was born in Bloomington Indiana on October 2, 1956 to Allen and Mary (Strain) Mobley. She married Ronald Lambert in 1975 and became a mother for the first time in 1978. Her greatest joy was in serving her family, and she loved them well until Christ called her home. She spent most of her career working for Hyundai in rail marketing. In the years in which she was unable to work, she devoted herself to the study of scripture, prayer, and loving her grandkids.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Allen Mobley. She is survived by her husband, Ron Lambert; son Adam Lambert and his wife, Gabrielle Fass, of Denton; son Matthew Lambert of Lake Dallas; daughter, Sara McGee and husband, Vincent McGee, and their three children Ziva, Thorin, and Tirian of Little Elm; as well as two loving brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on July 27, 2020 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Denton Bible Church 2300 E. University Dr, Denton, TX 76209.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
chapel of Denton Bible Church
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Lois, I guess it's up to you to make sure the microwave in the breakroom in Heaven is cleaned. Time to rest My Friend. Well Done!!

Pic taken my last day at Hyundai. 11/2014
DeAndre Henderson
Coworker
