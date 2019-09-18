|
|
Lois Tatum Threlkeld
Lois Tatum Threlkeld, 89, of Denton passed away in Fort Worth on September 17, 2019. Lois was born in San Antonio on February 13, 1930 to Helen and Earl Rutledge. After being captain of the drum corps and graduating valedictorian at Hot Wells High School, she went on to attend Southwestern University, finally earning a Business Education degree from North Texas State University in 1951. She completed her teacher certification and taught 7th grade at Preston Hollow Elementary. Lois married James Earl Tatum on June 14, 1952 and was married for 17 years until his death in 1969. They had four boys: Larry, Keith, Ross and David. In 1975, she married George Threlkeld and was married to him for 31 years until his death in 2006.
While raising four boys, Lois taught children's Sunday School for 30 years, worked in Vacation Bible School, and served for a time as the volunteer director of the children's division at the First Baptist Church of Denton. She served on church committees and in WMU (Women's Missionary Union). She was also involved in P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) and loved playing bridge with her friends. But most of all she loved family and Connell family reunions.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2pm on Saturday, September 21st at First Baptist Church of Denton. Visitation will be at 1pm prior to the service and interment will immediately follow the service at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Lois is survived by her four sons: Larry Tatum and his wife DeVonne, Keith Tatum, Ross Tatum and his wife Kimberly, and David Tatum and his wife Jennie. She also has 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to Rural Asia Initiative to support clean water wells and farming. Donations can be sent to:
Lakeshore Baptist Church
Attn: Rural Asia Initiative
200 S. Lakeshore Dr
Hudson Oaks, TX 76087
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019