DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Lola Whitson
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Lola Mae Whitson


1944 - 2019
Lola Mae Whitson Obituary
Lola Mae Whitson

Lola Mae Whitson, of Ponder, Texas, passed away on December 31, 2019, in Denton, Texas. She was born on February 22, 1944, in Denton, Texas to Marion and Addie Ridgway.

Lola dedicated her life to her family, friends and career. She began her career as a nurse, working labor and delivery at Flow Memorial Hospital. While continuing her passion to care for others, she was also known to be out cutting hay, enjoying her love of fishing, playing softball, and tending to her garden. After retiring from the Denton State School, she continued her desire to help others through home health care, always giving more of herself to care for others.

Lola is survived by her husband, Warren "Skipper" Whitson of Ponder; Sons Luke James, Jr. and wife Whitney of Krum; Matthew James and wife Amber of Aubrey; Brian Whitson of Ponder; Daughters Jennifer Whitson of Cedar Creek; Karen Ensinia of Waxahachie; Laura Stone and husband Brent of Kingsville; Sister Violet Trevathan of Denton; Brother Ruben Ridgway and wife Mary Ruth of Denton. Grandchildren Cody and wife Merri, Teddi, Heidi, Coleman, Brayden, Breanna, Tyler, Justin, Hannah, Joshua, Abigail, David, James, Weston and Lane. GreatGrand Children Cody Jr., Trenton, Inara, Cal, Briggs and Cameron. Also, several nieces and nephews.

Lola is preceded in death by her first husband, Luke James, Sr., her Mother, Father and brother, Marion Ridgway, Jr.

A memorial service in celebration of her life is being held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas at 3:00 PM.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
