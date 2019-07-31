Home

1935 - 2019
Loretta Katherine McQuay, age 83 passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born in 1935 to the late William H. Meiners and Loretta L. Meiners in Donna, Texas.

Loretta was predeceased by her two sons, Charles (Chuck) R. McQuay and David L. McQuay. She is survived by her two sons, Stephen D. McQuay and wife Ann, Mark A. McQuay and wife Sheryl, daughter Donna M. McQuay (Zenner) and husband Eugene (Butch), five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Loretta worked for AT&T over 12 years and after her retirement she wrote several self-help articles for the local newspaper that she was very proud of.

Loretta had an infectious laugh and welcomed all into her world. She was full of life with a happy demeanor. She loved going to garage sales and had a passion to help others with donating items to women shelters and veteran agencies.

Loretta keeps giving of herself even after her passing. She chose to donate her body to the UT Southwestern Medical Center Willed Body Program in hopes for a better understanding and illness prevention for our future.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charitable organization: Friends of Family, Denton County, DCFOF.org.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 31, 2019
