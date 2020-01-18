|
|
Loriann Hayden Fain
Loriann Hayden Fain, 52, of Sanger, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home. She was born in Chicago, IL to Willie and Loretta Riddle on August 2, 1967. Loriann married Henry Fain on November 12, 1994 in Denton, Texas. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her grandkids. She owned Afford It Tires in Sanger and Denton. She loved life. She loved helping others and making people laugh. While she loved her kids, her grandkids were her world. She was such the proud mom and grandma.
Loriann is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bruce and Brian Riddle and her son Sammy Hill Riddle.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, January 19, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 PM also at DeBerry's. Interment will follow at Cooper Creek Cemetery in Denton.
Loriann is survived by her husband Henry Fain, daughters Ashley Hill, Amber Rodriguez, Jennifer Bridges, Tina Martin and Sabrina Fain, sons Jimmy Hill, Sammy Hill and Jr. Rodriguez, sister Susan Collins of College Station, TX, brothers Kenny Riddle, Gary Riddle, Billy Riddle, Kevin Riddle, 22 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She will forever be missed and in the hearts of those who love her.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020