Louie Bob Odneal, 87 passed peacefully on Monday, July 15th in Lewisville, Texas.



Born on January 17, 1932 in Valley View, Texas and raised on the family farm in Krum, the son of Robert Carl and Ermon Jo Odneal, Louie was a lifelong resident of Denton County.



After graduating from Krum High School, Louie entered the United States Army where he served in the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Linnie Ross. Together they created family memories that will sustain their five children during this difficult period and provide years of comfort.



Louie passed along his love of the outdoors to his family. As an avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, and spending sunny hours at the lake were some of his favorite pastimes. After retiring from the Lewisville Independent School District, Louie toured the United States in the family RV, took up golf, and cultivated vegetable gardens that were the envy of the neighborhood.



Our daddy was preceded in death by his parents Robert Carl and Ermon Jo Odneal, and his granddaughter Stephanie Lea Odneal. He is lovingly survived by his daughter Sherry (and Steve) Schwartbach, daughter Nancy (and Mark) Beaty, son Curtis (and Abby) Odneal, son Tracy Odneal, and son Dean Odneal. Already missing his silly pranks and chocolate treats are his grandchildren, Emily (Odneal) and Andy Davis, Ross and Sarah Beaty, Justin Odneal and fianc , Elizabeth, Matthew Odneal, Sam Beaty, Sarah Odneal, Ryan Odneal and his great grandchildren, Paige and Ellie Davis.



The family will receive friends at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:30 - 7:30 P.M. Funeral Services will be held in the DeBerry Funeral Chapel on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Brother Ben Smith officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Valley View Cemetery in Valley View, Texas.