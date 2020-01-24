|
Louis Frank â€œPinkyâ€ Wagner
Louis Frank "Pinky" Wagner, 83 of Flint, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Denton. He was born in Spokane, Washington on August 12, 1936 to Louis A. and Alice B. Wagner. Pinky graduated from Oak Harbor High School and attended Linfield College where he played football before joining the United States Air Force in 1957. He attended flight school and learned to fly the B47 and the B52 and he served until 1964. Pinky loved flying and retired as a Captain with Braniff International Airlines. He married Ruth Marie Thornton on September 25, 1959 in Raleigh, Mississippi. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past September. Pinky enjoyed fishing and hunting especially when he could hang out with his boys. He was an avid sports fan who loved watching the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars. He became a Boston Red Sox fan after Mitch Moreland left the Texas Rangers. His four sons will fondly remember the hours Pinky spent coaching their various youth leagues in Denton, Texas. He made every effort to watch all his grandchildren play the sports they loved. Pinky learned to play the harmonica and spent many hours researching his ancestry. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mildred Van Wieringen.
Pinky is survived by his wife Ruth, his four sons- Michael Wagner and his wife B.J of Georgetown, TX, Dallas Wagner and his wife Shelley of Flint, TX Barry Wagner and his wife Tami of Denton TX, Heath Wagner and his wife Holly of Little Rock AFB, AR, and fourteen grandchildren - Tyler Wagner, Tad Wagner and his wife Isabel, Shelby Feltner and her husband Austin, Kasey Jo Schofell and her husband Devon, Pepper Wagner, Tara Wagner, Luke Wagner, Caleb Wagner, Joshua Wagner, Kendall Wagner, Kade Wagner, Kolt Wagner, Logan Wagner, and Bailey Wagner, two great grandchildren and Dirk his beloved chocolate Lab.
A Military Honor Ceremony and Interment will take place at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery on January 27, 2020 at 1:30 pm.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020