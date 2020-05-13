|
Lourinda Marvourene Harvey
Matthews 1936-2020
With heavy hearts of loss, but joy for her, we share that our sweet mother passed to be with the Lord in Heaven on May 1, 2020. Born in Dallas, Texas, she married William Andrew Matthews, her Forest Avenue High School sweetheart. She began her early career in data management with Republic National Bank Dallas, and was known as the "Maverick".
Considered a matriarch, she devoted her life to the loving care of her 5 children and to the needs of the community. As an ordained Stephens Minister, recognized by all denominations, she provided counseling to those in spiritual need. Almost daily she was involved in fundraising and collecting items for the food banks. Serving many years as the Chair of the Spirit of Christmas, she focused on bringing the community, other city Mayors and businesses together to provide clothes, toys and wish list items to hundreds of underserved children.
A woman of many achievements, she was a former Mayor of Hickory Creek, Texas and a Precinct Election Judge, where she stood for integrity and fairness for all. She also served on numerous North Texas area committees: Chair of the Denton County Historical Commission, a member of the Denton County Indigent Care Commission, Chair of the Denton County All-War Memorial project, a member of the Republican Women's Executive Council and the Grand Marshal of many parades.
Marvourene is survived by her children, Terri, Michielle, Martha, William "Bill" II, and preceded by son Tracey Matthews. Her great love extended to 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A peacemaker, beautiful soul and a life well-spent. She will be missed much.
Memorials may be made as a monetary donation designated "food pantry", c/o Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 Hundley Drive, Lake Dallas, Texas, 75065 (940-321-6100) or volunteer for the Lake Cities Spirit of Christmas gift-wrapping event at Lake Dallas Middle School. To learn more http://www.aspiritofchristmas.org or [email protected]
Flowers directed to Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors, 2025 W University Drive, Denton, TX 76201 (940-383-4200). Viewing in their Chapel 10:00 am - 5:00 pm, Friday May 15.
Graveside services Saturday, May 16 at 10:30 am, Swisher Cemetery, Shady Shore Lane, Lake Dallas, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 13, 2020