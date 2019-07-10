Loyd Ray Justus



Loyd Ray Justus, 78, of Manvel, Texas passed away on Friday June 28, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Pearland Texas. He was born on December 3, 1940 at home in Denton County to Lloyd Bristow Justus and Reba Iris Bowling Justus.



On May 10. 1958, Loyd married Lois LuAnn Helvey in Marietta, Oklahoma. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary at home with family.



Loyd was retired from the Oil Field Industry and living with his wife LuAnn and his two dachshunds Sadie and Dixie on their horse ranch in Manvel. He was a Paint Horse Owner, Breeder and Judge for over 35 years. In 2005 he started raising and showing one of the greatest strings of World Champion Palomino Horses that are still living on as World Champions today. He loved raising and showing horses, hunting with his son DJ, his wife LuAnn, his family, grandkids and especially his beloved dachshunds Sadie and Dixie.



Loyd was preceded in death by his parents LB & Reba Justus, his brother Roger Gail Justus and his in-laws Charles L & Lois Helvey Caldwell.



Loyd is survived by his wife, LuAnn; daughter JoAnn Justus Funderburk and husband Nathan of Aubrey, TX; son Donald Ray Justus and wife Marsha of Azle, TX; daughter Molly DeAnn Justus Ware and husband Mike of Manvel, TX; Rayma Lynn LePoris of Haslet, TX; his brother Jerry Wayne Justus and wife Vicki of Elk City, OK; brother and sister in-law Greg and wife Judy Bogard of Junction, TX; grandchildren, Sharon Funderburk Whisenant of Sanger, TX; SuzAnn Funderburk Reyero and husband Greg of Decatur, TX; Brandon Justus and wife Nicole of Maine; Colton Justus and wife Victoria of Spring, TX; Dylan and Jacob Justus of Azle, TX; Heather Hlavaty and Colby; TJ Hlavaty and Alexis; Candace Mejia and husband Mykl all of Manvel, TX; Skyla LePoris Colston and husband JT of Nashville, TN; numerous great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.



There was a small private family visitation held at South Park Funeral Home, Cemetary and Crematory of Pearland, TX. Loyd and LuAnn plan to be together when her time comes. Their wishes are to be cremated.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial donations be made to Saint Jude Hospital for Children.