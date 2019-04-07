Lucille Williamson



Lucille Williamson, age 94 of Denton, surrounded by loved ones went home to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Denton Presbyterian Hospital. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, April 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Denton Funeral Home & Cremation Service. There will be a Graveside Service Wednesday, April 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park with Dr. Jim Mann officiating.



Lucille (Powers) Williamson was born on November 20, 1924 in McRae, Arkansas to Arthur and Sudie (Barnett) Powers. She married James T. Williamson on July 26, 1944 in Edinburg, Texas. The love of her life left to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 14, 1997.



The ones left to carry on her memory are: Her children, son, Victor Lynn Williamson and wife Abby of South Carolina and daughter, Darla Mayes of Denton. She has seven grandchildren who knew her as, Memu, 18 great grandchildren who knew her as, GiGi or Memu and two great great grandchildren.



Honorary Pallbearers are: Kirk Williamson, Quincy Lara, Zackery Lewis, Aydan Lara, Elijha Stewart, Logan Mayes, & Tanner Noel.