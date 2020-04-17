|
Lucy Virginia Reid
Lucy Virginia Reid, 94, of Denton passed away on April 14, 2020 in Denton. She was born on Halloween, 1925, in Vashti, Texas to Dick and Lillie Mae Faulkner.
Lucy grew up on the family farm and shared many stories about her loving mother, father, and grandparents, and how wonderful her life was. She moved to Denton County in 1948 and made many lifelong friends. She worked several jobs until she joined American National Insurance and retired there after 30+ years. Lucy was a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with the ladies in her Sunday school class.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Wood and husband Don of Denton, sons, Dickie Reid and wife Donna of Virginia and Pat Reid and wife Cindy of Denton. Lucy was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her three brothers, Homer Faulkner, Melvin Ray Faulkner and Don Faulkner.
The family would like to thank all her neighbors that helped look after Lucy for many years.
A graveside service will be held at Vashti Cemetery in Vashti, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020