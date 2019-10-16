|
Lui "Skip " Kish
On September 22,2019 Lui "Skip" Kish, passed away suddenly at the age of 57 in Pensacola Florida. He joins the love of his life Gail Monarch, his grandparents, parents, his brother Jerry and many aunts and uncles and several good friends. He was born on November 21, 1961 to Jerry and Renata Kish (Menz). He leaves behind three daughters, Melissa Arttus, Laura Pavek and Kayla Kish and 1 son Christopher Kish, His sister Kerry Kish, 5 grandchildren Duke, Rocket, Addison, Kaiden and Lydia, 2 cousins Elissa Yassine and Jeanette Shattuck, 6 nieces, Ashley Shults, Jessica Freudiger, Christine Sanders, Casey Shults, Tiffany Tubby, Melissa Cook, 2 nephews Justin Kish and Kendel Kish, several great nieces and nephews and his best friend and Army buddy Jim Pearson and many other wonderful friends. Skip spent some time in the Army and when he got out, he traveled all over doing construction jobs and during this time he also studied at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary school where he earned a Cooking Degree. He finally made his way to Denton Texas to be close to his siblings and their families. He met Gail Monarch there and they had a beautiful relationship for 17 years before she passed away. Skip had many passions in his life including cooking and music. He started his music career when he created his first band SRO and then Nobody's Fault and then he joined his best friend Johnny Kelsey's band Vagabond and they played all over the Denton area. Skip and Martyn King formed N.A.B. Native American Brotherhood where he was the President. Their mission was to help support native and non-native Americans. Skip made an impression on everyone who ever had the privilege of knowing him. He will be missed by many.
We will have a gathering of family and friends Saturday October 19th at BRIERCLIFF PARK, Pavilion # 1, 3200 State School Rd. Denton Tx from 12:30-3:30 PM.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019