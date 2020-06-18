Luis Cobos Jr.
1958 - 2020
Luis Cobos, Jr.

Luis Cobos, Jr., 62, of Denton, passed Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home in Denton.

Luis was born on April 14, 1958 in Edinburg, TX to Luis E. Cobos, Sr. and Maria Cruz (Perez) Cobos. He worked in landscaping for many years for the Texas Woman's University.

Luis is survived by his mother, Maria Cruz Cobos of Denton; daughters, Annabell Rodriguez and husband Leo of McKinney, Erika Valverde and husband Santana of McKinney; sons, Luis Cobos, III and wife Brittany of McKinney, Phillip Cobos and wife Lily of McKinney; sisters, Yolanda Cobos of Denton, Nancy Casique of Houston; brothers, Abel Cobos of Denton, Noel Cobos of Denton, Adam Cobos of Sanger; grandchildren, Nicolas, Melainie, Aaron, Aysia, Jasmine, Haley, Alyssa, Mercedes, Elyjah, Everly, Iliana; great-grandchildren, Landon Juliana. He was preceded in death by his father Luis Cobos, Sr. and brother, Daniel Cobos.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Faith Tabernacle Assembly of God, 1101 Audra Lane, Denton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Faith Tabernacle Assembly of God
