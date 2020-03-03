|
|
Luther Guy (Pete) Robinson
Luther Guy (Pete) Robinson was born August 13th, 1934 to Guy Carl and Ida Mae Robinson in Dallas, Texas. Pete resided in Aubrey, TX on the family farm from the age of 5 until his death on February 28th, 2020. He was 85 years and 6 months old at the time of his death.
Pete is survived by one daughter Cynthia Ann Robinson of Aubrey, who was at her fathers' side as his shining light and caregiver. Pete was very much loved by all that knew him. He was also survived by one granddaughter Cynthia Darlene Nicholas of Philadelphia, PA., one great granddaughter "CC" Cecilia Darlene Nicholas, grandchildren, Coltom Wes Miller of Highland Park, Danielle Nicole Miller of Denison, TX and Jayce Allen Miller of Quigley, TX. He was also survived by his stepsons, Kevin Miller of Aubrey, TX, Tony Miller and his wife Becky Miller of Madisonville, TX, nephews, Tim and wife Cindy Robinson of Aubrey, TX, Tommy and his wife Elaine Robinson of Aubrey, TX, Nieces, Marget Mohon of Aubrey, TX and Charlotte Caldwell of San Angelo, TX, Nephew Danny Mohon of Aubrey, TX, great niece Brandy Green, great nephews, Tommy Joe, Brian Kieth, Raymon Mann, Robert Manley Robinson, all of Aubrey, TX, Danny Carroll and Dustin Mohon of Aubrey, TX, and Michial and Millissia Caldwell of West Texas.
He was preceded in death by his best friend and soul mate Shirley Hillburn, his mother Ida Robinson, one sister Opal Mahon and two brothers Mann Robinson and Paul Robinson.
Pete Had worked at Ford Motor Company Assembly Line in Dallas, TX. And the Parts Distribution for 57 years before his retirement in 2011. He also was a rancher with a herd of cows that gave him great pleasure all the way through to the time of his death. Pete was also one of the hardest working kindest hearted man that his family and friends ever had the pleasure of knowing. He will be sorely missed.
Uncle Pete was quickly witted and funny and the all-time best teller of tall tales. Everyone that knew and spent time with him will always cherish the memory's, God speed be with you.
The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors Tuesday night, March 3, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. for visitation. Funeral services will be held at the Faith Assembly Church in Aubrey on Wednesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Clarence Dalrymple officiating. Burial will be at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey. His family and close friends will be pallbearers.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020