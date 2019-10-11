Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Luther "Harold" Housden


1931 - 2019
Luther "Harold" Housden Obituary
Luther â€œHaroldâ€ Housden

Luther "Harold" Housden, 88, of Denton, passed away at his home. He was born in Aubrey, Texas to William and Lela Housden on October 8, 1931. Harold married Pat Merrifield on February 22, 1975 in Denton, Texas. He worked as a Maintenance man for Wells Fargo and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Harold is preceded in death by his parents William and Lela Housden, sisters Margaret Harwell, Mary Lillard, Hazel Housden, brothers Charles Housden, Marvin Housden and Franklin Housden.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey.

Harold is survived by his wife Pat Housden, daughter Pamela Jackson, sons Ronny Housden, Dickson Housden, Robin Housden and Cody Housden, sister Louise Hampton, brother Lee'o Housden, niece Sandy Hammonds, nephew Charles Hammonds, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
