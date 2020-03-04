|
|
Lydia Ovee Nichols
Lydia Ovee Nichols, 60, of Denton was called upon to enter Heaven's Gate on February 20, 2020 in Justin, Texas. She was born on November 23, 1959 in Denton to Dan and Dorthey (Smith) McEntire.
Ovee was a loving mother & grandmother. A 1978 graduate of Denton High School, Ovee was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Denton. She had a very kind and gentle soul, and a pure heart of gold. Her warm, sweet smile could light up a room, and her laughter was contagious. She loved people, animals, music, dancing and movies.
Ovee fought a long, courageous health battle with such dignity and grace. No one else in the world can ever replace her, and we hold her in our hearts and minds forever. We cherished our time with you and will rejoice when we see each other again.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Nichols and grandson, Darren Nichols. She was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Nichols, brother, Bennie McEntire and her mother and father.
A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas on Saturday, March 07, 2020 at 3:00 PM.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020