Lyndsey Nicole Dawson
Lyndsey Nicole Dawson, 32 of Denton, Texas passed from this life on Saturday, March 28,2020.
She was born on December 17,1987 in Abilene, Texas, the daughter of Casey Brown, mother and Troy Dawson, father.
Lyndsey loved spending time with her family but most of all she loved Justin Murphy, her fiancÃ© and his daughter, McKenna. They were planning for a lifetime.
Lyndsey had a smile that could light up a room. She was a loving and compassionate friend with a quick wit and sense of humor. She was creative and known for the many things she made with her Cricut.
Lyndsey is preceded in death by her grandparents, L. Dale and Bobbie Sue Jones and Curtis and Bea Dawson. Lyndsey is survived by her parents, Casey and David Brown; Troy and Vicki Dawson; sister, Haley Dawson; fiancÃ©, Justin Murphy; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Sanger, Texas. Grant Bowles, Senior Pastor will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the National Institute of Mental Health or American Cancer Association.
On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com