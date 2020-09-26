Lynette Walterscheid Harris



Lynette Walterscheid Harris, 85, of Denton passed away on April 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Muenster, Texas, Lynette was the daughter of Harold and Marie (Richter) Walterscheid. She married James (Jim) Harris in 1956 and they had two daughters before moving to Oklahoma City where their third daughter was born. In 1968, the family moved to Las Vegas where Lynette worked for 13 years as a teacher's aide at the elementary school level. In 1991, Lynette and Jim retired and moved to Denton, Texas. In retirement, Lynette took up painting and produced beautiful paintings that adorn the walls of their home. She was also involved in the Denton Senior Center. She loved her time with her friends at the Center and enjoyed crocheting and card making with them. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her three grandchildren.



Lynette is survived by husband of 63 years, Jim Harris of Denton, daughter Starla Knapp of Houston and daughter and son-in-law, Dayna and JR Westmoreland of Denton. Grandchildren are Jared and Jason Westmoreland of Denton and Jordan Knapp of Los Angeles. Also surviving are sister Shirley and Hermie Grewing of Muenster, brother Lambert Walterscheid of Denton, sister-in-law Mildred Phillips of Oklahoma City, and sister-in-law Margie Walterscheid of Jacksboro.



Lynette is preceded, by four days, in death by her oldest daughter Jimmie Lyn Harris of Denton, as well her parents Harold and Marie Walterscheid, and brothers Delbert and Rainard Walterscheid.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at 11:00 on Friday, October 2nd at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Jimmie Lyn Harris memorial Endowment at TWU. Checks should be made out to Texas Woman's University Foundation and mailed to: TWU Foundation, P. O. Box 425618, Denton, TX 76204.





