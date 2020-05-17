|
|
Manuel Sauseda
Manuel Sauseda passed away on Friday, May 8,2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.He leaves his wife of 30 years, Charlene; his son Robert Dallas of Denton; his daughters Christina Ervin of Denton and Samantha Wilkins and husband Jeff of Sanger; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.He was preceded by his parents Manuel and Tiodola Sauseda; daughter Elizbeth Romero of Dallas and son Ernest Dallas Jr. of Denton.Manuel made numerous friends while working at Lone Star Car Wash for 20 years and at Maaco for 5 years.Manuels favorite pass time was to watch his grandchildren in their sporting events. He also enjoyed going to the drag races, and car shows and taking his family on vacations to the ocean and going fishing at the lake. He also enjoyed helping his neighbors anyway he could whether it was fixing their lawn mowers to watching their houses when they were away. Manuel loved his family, friends and life in general.
Due to the COVID restrictions, the family will have a private memorial.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 17, 2020