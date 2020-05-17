Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peoples Funeral Home
1122 E Mulberry St
Denton, TX 76205
(940) 383-1932
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Sauseda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Sauseda


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel Sauseda Obituary
Manuel Sauseda

Manuel Sauseda passed away on Friday, May 8,2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.He leaves his wife of 30 years, Charlene; his son Robert Dallas of Denton; his daughters Christina Ervin of Denton and Samantha Wilkins and husband Jeff of Sanger; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.He was preceded by his parents Manuel and Tiodola Sauseda; daughter Elizbeth Romero of Dallas and son Ernest Dallas Jr. of Denton.Manuel made numerous friends while working at Lone Star Car Wash for 20 years and at Maaco for 5 years.Manuels favorite pass time was to watch his grandchildren in their sporting events. He also enjoyed going to the drag races, and car shows and taking his family on vacations to the ocean and going fishing at the lake. He also enjoyed helping his neighbors anyway he could whether it was fixing their lawn mowers to watching their houses when they were away. Manuel loved his family, friends and life in general.

Due to the COVID restrictions, the family will have a private memorial.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -