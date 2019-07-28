|
Marcel Robert Didier
Marcel Didier was born on June 8, 1939 in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg to Pierre and Marie (Krier) Didier. The family immigrated to the US in 1956. He graduated from the University of Detroit and later the University of Dubuque with a Masters of Business Administration. He retired as the North & South American President of Preh Electronics, Inc. In retirement, he was a Civil War reenactor and a member of the 45th Infantry in Galena, IL. He also served as Adjunct Professor at the University of Dubuque where he taught Culture and International Business.
Marcel is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Joy. He is survived by his son, Bob and his wife Andrea of Flower Mound, TX; daughter, Christine Wykowski and her husband Jim of Argyle, TX; brother, Paul Didier and his wife Laura of Indiana; grandchild, Kristen Walnofer and her husband Travis of Gilbert, AZ, Alex Wykowski of Illinois and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Caleb, Peyton; and his beloved lady, Patti Lane.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a blood or platelet donation or a contribution to Angel Flight South Central.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 28, 2019