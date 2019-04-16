Marcheta Jo Vaughn



Marcheta Jo Vaughn, 94, passed away peacefully in Denton on April 12, 2019. Marcheta was born in Wills Point, Texas on October 16, 1924 the daughter of Jo Sorrel Casey and Georgia Ann Ayers Casey. She is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and three brothers.



Marcheta is survived by her niece Violet Sparks of Denton and her Brother-in-law Don Vaughn and his wife Lottie also of Denton, and niece Usleta Honeycutt of Springtown, TX.



Marcheta graduated from Denton High School in 1943. And then enrolled in Brantley Draughnot Business College and went on to become a bookkeeper and Teller for Mercantile National Bank in Dallas.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brad Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton. Visitation will take place from 1-2 just before the service at the funeral home.