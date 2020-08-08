Marcia Grace McNutt
May 29, 1943 to August 5, 2020
Marcia Grace McNutt, 77, of Denton, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Marcia was born May 29, 1943, in Gorman, Texas to the late Grace and Marshall (Mac) McNutt. She was preceded in death by her parents Grace and Marshall McNutt.
She is survived by her sister Barbara McNutt Prins and husband Dan Prins of Cross Roads, Texas. She is also survived by two nieces and their families: Robin Lewis and husband Will Lewis, and their four children Luke, James, Robert, and Grace; of Decatur, Texas and Leigh Anne Prins and son Marshall Bradley of Highlands Ranch , Colorado.
Marcia attended school in Valley Mills, Texas. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Valley Mills. She continued to enjoy attending church services at Cottonwood Nursing Home in the last few years. She loved cats and dogs. She was always excited to receive a stuffed animal or a card with a dog or cat on it. She also enjoyed doing word search puzzles, listening to music, playing Bingo, drinking Dr. Peppers and being treated to a McDonald's hamburger. Marcia loved field trips and outings with her family.
Marcia was loved by and will be missed by her family, friends, and staff at Cottonwood Nursing Home. The staff loved her and treated her with great respect.
A family graveside service will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Valley Mills, Texas, under the direction Foss Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Valley Mills, Texas. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wise County Animal Shelter, 199 Private Road, 4195, Decatur, Texas 76234.
