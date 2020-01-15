|
|
Marcia Marie Estes
January 1941 - December 2019
After a hard-fought battle against cancer, the blessed Lord embraced Marcia in heaven on December 14, 2019. Marcia was born and raised in Belleville, Illinois until attending and graduating from Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky. Marcia was a lifelong educator, beginning her career at the Walt Disney School in Anaheim, California. While teaching at the Walt Disney School, Marcia met her husband of 45-years, Robert M. Estes. Marcia taught first grade in California and Texas for over 30-years. Many in Denton remember that they first learned to read in Mrs. Estes's class. A gifted pianist and organist, Marcia was also a talented quiller and knitter. She was the organist at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Denton, Texas for 40-years.
Marcia was the daughter of Marshall and Ada Easton, and had one sister, Betty. Marcia will forever be remembered by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Jenny Estes; nephew and niece Todd and Rachel Estes; niece and nephew Brooke and Derrick Arellano; great-nieces Alayna Arellano, Katelyn Estes, and Jillian Estes; great nephews Anson Arellano and Patrick Estes; and countless friends whom were blessed to know her.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road, Denton, Texas 76209. As reading and music was so dear to Marcia's heart, the family requests any donations be sent in Marcia's name to either the library at Newton Rayzor Elementary School, 1400 Malone Street, Denton, Texas 76201; or the Music Ministry at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020