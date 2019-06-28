|
|
Marco Antonio Valenzuela
Marco Antonio Valenzuela, 40, of Justin, Texas passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Justin. He was born on October 20, 1978 to Marcos Valenzuela Sr. and Susana Gomez in Decatur, Texas. Marco attended Northwest High School and worked for Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Marco is survived by his daughters, Shawna Valenzuela, Toni Valenzuela, Vanessa Valenzuela and Alicia Valenzuela, sons, Marco Valenzuela, Mitchel Valenzuela and Micheal Valenzuela, father, Marcos Valenzuela Sr., sisters, Nelly Oates, Susan Valenzuela, Gloria Fernandez, Isabel Garcia, Alicia Cruz and his brother Marcos Valenzuela Jr. and extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his mother Susana Valenzuela.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-4 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton. Interment will immediately follow the mass at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 28, 2019