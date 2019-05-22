Margaret Carlyle



Currie Plunkett



Margaret Carlyle Currie Plunkett, 70, of Denton, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home in Denton.



Margaret was born on December 24, 1948, in Dallas to Thomas White Currie, Jr. and Anne Alison Harrison Currie. She was married to Stephen W. Plunkett on November 17, 1979, in Austin. She was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church for almost 30 years. After receiving her J.D. degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Margaret practiced law for several years before teaching special education and becoming an educational diagnostician for Denton ISD. Margaret retired from the school district in 2010.



She is survived by her husband, Stephen W. Plunkett of Denton; son, Stephen Currie Plunkett of New York, NY; daughter, Julia Alison Plunkett McStravick of Denton; sisters, Elizabeth Currie Williams of Dallas, Alison Currie Meier of Dallas; brothers, Thomas White Currie, III of Georgetown, James Stuart Currie of Bee Cave, TX; grandchildren, Faris Carlisle Plunkett of New York, NY, Margaret Rose McStravick of Denton.



Margaret will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a faithful daughter and sister, a loyal friend, a committed educator, and a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church.



A funeral service of worship will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St., Denton, TX. The Reverends Dr. Richard Culp and Lisa Patterson will officiate the service. Memorial donations may be made to The Margaret Currie Plunkett Memorial Fund at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary