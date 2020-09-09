Margaret (Meg) EllenPowers PickrelMargaret (Meg) Ellen Powers Pickrel, 81, of Pilot Point, Texas passed away on September 4, 2020.Meg was born October 5, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Burt and Myrtle Coyte Powers. She married James (Jim) Pickrel on March 5, 1955. Meg spent the first 11 years of marriage as a military wife living and traveling both domestically and internationally. After Jim left the U.S. Navy to become a pilot for American Airlines, Jim and Meg settled in the Pilot Point area. Meg continued her love for travel. She was extremely outgoing and made numerous and long-lasting friendships wherever she went.Meg is survived by her sons Joseph Pickrel and wife, Sharon, Edward Pickrel and wife, Susan, and her daughter Kathryn Duesman and husband Jeff; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Major General George B. Powers Jr. and Peter Powers, and sister Nancy Miller.The family would like to thank the caregivers of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Total Hospice & Palliative Care for their professional and loving care. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.