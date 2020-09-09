1/1
Margaret Ellen (Meg) Powers Pickrel
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret (Meg) Ellen

Powers Pickrel

Margaret (Meg) Ellen Powers Pickrel, 81, of Pilot Point, Texas passed away on September 4, 2020.

Meg was born October 5, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Burt and Myrtle Coyte Powers. She married James (Jim) Pickrel on March 5, 1955. Meg spent the first 11 years of marriage as a military wife living and traveling both domestically and internationally. After Jim left the U.S. Navy to become a pilot for American Airlines, Jim and Meg settled in the Pilot Point area. Meg continued her love for travel. She was extremely outgoing and made numerous and long-lasting friendships wherever she went.

Meg is survived by her sons Joseph Pickrel and wife, Sharon, Edward Pickrel and wife, Susan, and her daughter Kathryn Duesman and husband Jeff; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Major General George B. Powers Jr. and Peter Powers, and sister Nancy Miller.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Total Hospice & Palliative Care for their professional and loving care. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved