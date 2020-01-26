Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Margaret Worth
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Margaret Ivy Worth


1960 - 2020
Margaret Ivy Worth Obituary
Margaret Ivy Worth

Margaret Ivy Worth, 59 of Corinth, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at her home on January 21, 2020. Margaret finally found peace after a courageous 9-month battle with cancer.

Margaret was born in Fort Worth, Texas on August 30, 1960 to Worth B and Martha P. Chollar. Margaret was a gifted artist, dog trainer, and healer of animals. She most recently worked for the City of Lewisville as a Senior Animal Care Specialist/Volunteer Coordinator. Previously she was a Corrections Officer with the Denton County Sheriff, and veterinary surgical technician for the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection, in Denton, Texas.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Abby Worth, step-son Dillon Worth of Canton, OH, brother, Worth B Chollar of Frisco, TX (wife Cheryl, son Robbie), father, Worth B Chollar of Marietta, OK, ex-husband Ron Worth of Corinth, TX, and her beloved dog, Tommy.

Margaret is preceded in death by her mother, Martha P. Chollar.

Margaret loved her daughter, family, friends, co-workers and her dogs. The size and warmth of her smile was matched only by the size of her heart, her compassion towards animals, and her loyalty to friends.

Services for Margaret Ivy Worth will be held; Monday, January 27th; 11:00 am at DeBerry Funeral Home; 2025 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76201. Graveside will follow at Graham-Argyle Cemetery; 321 Country Club Rd, Argyle, TX 76226.

In lieu of flowers, Margaret and the family request donations be made in the Name of "Margaret Worth" to the City of Lewisville Animal Shelter. https://cityoflewisville.tix.com/donation.aspx?OrgNum=4943. Please Indicate "Margaret Worth" as "Attendee Name".

Margaret will forever be missed by those that knew her and loved her.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
