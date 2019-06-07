Margaret Joyce Hernandez



Margaret Joyce Hernandez, 88, of Sanger, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Redbird Manor in Sanger. Born on January 21, 1931 in Bolivar, she was the daughter of David Terry and Pearl Mae (Lynch) Howard.



She was raised in the Bolivar/Sanger area and attended Sanger ISD. After school, she married Willie Wade Dial and together they had three children. He preceded her in death in 1960. On August 7, 1965, Margaret married Edward C. Hernandez, also known as "Hondo", in Denton, Texas. He took in her three children, loved them, and raised them as his own. She worked at Victor Equipment for approximately 24 years and was a member of Freedom Life Church in Sanger.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Hernandez; and son, Billy Wade Dial. Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jerrie Ann Knightstep and husband, Doy of Krum; her son, Terry Jo Dial of Sanger; four grandchildren Breanna Dial, ReAnn Knightstep, Andrew Dial, and Jillian Lord; three great-grandchildren, Andee Rose Canedo, Alden Lord and Uriah Lord.



A visitation will be held from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Waters Edge Church on Belz Road in Sanger with Pastor Dewey Lang, Pastor Chad Stephenson and Pastor Gary Sweatman officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers are Andrew Dial, Toby Kennedy, Randy Nelson, Cody Sampley, Joseph Weaver, Sammy Woodson, John Henderson, Donald OConnor, and Kenny Colston.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to Redbird Manor for the excellent care that they gave to Margaret while in their facility. In addition, they have requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Redbird Manor, 1907 W. Chapman Dr., Sanger, Texas 76266.



