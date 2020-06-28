Margaret (Peggy) Keneipp Eden RoachMargaret (Peggy) Keneipp Eden Roach died peacefully at home on June 19th. She was born November 8, 1924, in El Dorado, Arkansas.She graduated salutatorian from Carrollton High School, magna cum laude from North Texas State College, and received a Masters degree from Texas Womans University. Peggy taught kindergarten at N.T.S.U. Laboratory School, and trained student teachers in kindergarten curriculum.In 1953, her husband, Navy Lt. H.W.(Bill) Edens plane was lost on a flight to the Azores.Peggy and her children moved to Denton in 1956. She became a member of St Davids of Wales Church that same year, where she served as a Vestry member, Clerk, and taught Sunday School.In 1973, Peggy was married to George Roach, enjoying 36 years of marriage until his passing on July 5, 2009.Well-loved by everyone who knew her, Peggy had a wicked sense of humor, was quick to laugh, and was fun to laugh with. She wrote silly songs, including one about Loop 288. (Only Peggy could find humor in that mess.)She will be remembered not only for her kindness, her sweet spirit, but also her striking beauty.Peggy was proceeded in death by her brother Jack, and her two sisters, Ursa and Betty. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Eden-Savage (Patrick) of Fort Worth, her son, Bill Eden (Glenetta) of Dallas, step-son Steve Roach (Mary Jane) of Temple, and sister-in-law Patsy Hicks (Kenneth) of Waterwood.A private memorial service will be held at St. Davids of Wales Church at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Davids of Wales Church, 623 Ector St., Denton, Tx. 76201.