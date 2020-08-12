1/1
Margaret Louise (Peggy) Phillips Hughes
1927 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy " Louise Phillips Hughes

February 21, 1927 - July 30, 2020

Margaret "Peggy" Louise Phillips Hughes, born February 21, 1927, passed to glory Thursday, July 30, 2020. Peggy was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and spent most of her childhood and early adult years in Siloam Springs. She came to Texas as an adult due to the job market at the time and worked for almost three decades at a company called Susan Crane in Dallas, Texas. Peggy has been married three times but never had children. Her third husband, Bill Hughes, took her to the beautiful East Texas town of Uncertain close to the Louisiana border when they got married in 1981 and had 17 years together before he passed away in 1998. Peggy remained in Uncertain until her Aunt Margaret Duvic passed away in 2006. She then returned to Dallas and has lived there with dogs and cats, particularly her cherished cat, Pixie, until the summer of 2019 when she had health issues and had to move closer to her niece and remaining family. The best words to describe her are loving, caring, headstrong, independent, determined, feisty, zippy, a wee bit vain (loved her beehive hairdos during the 60s), honest, and giving.

Peggy is survived by her niece, Patricia Nolan, and husband Bryan; and great-nephews, Chris and Dakota Nolan. She is preceded in death by her brother, Ray Duvic Phillips.

Aunt Peggy, we know you will keep looking for another cat to claim all your own while you are in heaven. We know you will constantly be futzing with a remote control up there. We know you will look down upon us with great love, memories, and grace. And, we know you will save a place for all of us in heaven when the time comes.

God bless you, keep you, and may he know that heaven has found another jewel to treasure for eternity.

Visitation was held on Sunday, August 2, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger, TX. Graveside service were held in Siloam Springs, AR, on Tuesday, August 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.

You are welcome to leave family condolences and share memories on the Coker Funeral Home website, www.cokerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
