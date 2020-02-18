Home

Margaret Schornack
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:15 AM
Dallas / Ft. Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
Margaret Marilyn (Heath) Schornack


1929 - 2020
Margaret Marilyn (Heath) Schornack Obituary
Margaret Marilyn (Heath)

Schornack

Margaret Marilyn (Heath) Schornack (known to her friends and family as Marge), of Denton, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020.

Marge was born on September 07, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Violet and James Heath. Marge grew up in Detroit, where she graduated from Redford High School and worked for Cogsdill Twist Drill Company. Married in 1957 to her husband of thirty years, Clarence Richard Schornack, Marge was a devoted wife and mother. She settled in Denton, Texas in 1967 after moving from Detroit with her husband and two daughters.

Marge had a rich life, filled with family and friends. She enjoyed family vacations and took pride in planning the details of each trip, so that the most could be experienced from each adventure. Marge was a member of the First United Methodist Church, choosing in her later years to watch each Sunday service on television. Marge will be mostly remembered for the lifelong pride she showed in her family - as wife, mother and grandmother to her two grandsons and two grand dogs.

Marge is survived by her daughter, Karen Hibbard and her husband, Dave of Denton, Texas; grandsons Michael Hibbard of Long Beach, California and Matthew Hibbard and his wife, Amber, of Dallas, Texas; daughter Julie Schornack and Allen, Texas; and two grand dogs, Brady and Sadie. Marge was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Drive, Denton, Texas 76207.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020
