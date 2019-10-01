Home

Margaret S. Cox


1922 - 2019
Margaret S. Cox Obituary
Margaret S. Cox

Margaret S. Cox, 96, of Hickory Creek, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Flower Mound, Texas. She was born on November 21, 1922 in Stringtown, Oklahoma to James and Elizabeth Self. Margaret married Elmer Cox on December 20, 1941. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas.

Margaret is survived by her son Michael S. Cox of Hickory Creek, Texas, daughter Linda D. Porter (Bob) of Lexington, Kentucky, sister Doris Johnson of Austin, Texas grandson Chris Porter (Megan) also of Lexington, Kentucky, great-granddaughter Norah Porter and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019
