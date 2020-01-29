|
|
Margery (Marge) Landers
Margery (Marge) Landers, 94, died Monday, January 27, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. She was born in Elmbridge, Worcestershire, England on March 10,1925 to Louisa and Henry Packwood. Marge met Marvin Landers, an American soldier from Denton when they worked together at a U.S. Army Camp in Bromsgrove, England during World War II. They fell in love and were married in Bromsgrove on November 18, 1944.
In March 1946, with her baby Sylvia, she sailed on the Queen Mary to join Marvin in Denton, Texas. On November 27, 1962 Marge proudly became a citizen of the United States.
She was a member of Saint David's Episcopal Church, a member of the Altar Guild and president of the Altar Guild for several years.
Marge was employed as a secretary in the Department of Sociology and Social Work at the Texas Woman's University from 1965 to 1990. She is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Wright of Denton and Pamela Brooks of Sanger; granddaughters Kathleen Wright and fiancÃ© Jeff Randon of Ponder; Laura Palmer and husband Kevin of Denton; and six great grandchildren, Brittany (fiancÃ© Justin), Brandon, Tiffany, Amara, Larry and Tristen. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, and son in law Larry Brooks.
Mulkey-Bowles Montgomery is in charge of funeral arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Mulkey-Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home; funeral service will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Saint David's Episcopal Church in Denton, and burial will follow the service at Roselawn Memorial Park. There will be a reception at Saint David's following the burial.
On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020