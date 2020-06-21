Margie Nell Hall AbbeMargie Nell Hall Abbe passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Hospice of the Ozarks - Hospice House, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was 89 years old.Margie was born March 24, 1931 in McKinney, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of Denton County, Texas, prior to moving to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 2007, to be close to her son, Devin. She graduated from Pilot Point High School in 1947. She and Lee were charter members of Grace Temple Baptist Church, in Denton.Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Lee Abbe; her parents, George and Eunice Hall; her brother Donald Hall; and infant son, Maury Lynn Abbe.She is survived by sons, Devin, and wife, Laren Abbe; Mark, and wife, Donna Abbe; and grandsons, Todd, Devin, Nick and Eric. She is also survived by several great grandchildren, beloved inlaws, cousins, nieces and nephews; and countless beloved friends.Margie was employed by the Denton ISD, at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School from 1966 to 1986. The last 8 years she served as the school secretary.Margie was devoted to her family and friends. She was loved by many. Margie and Lee loved to travel in their RV and camp with their friends.Since 2007, she has been a resident of Monroe House, in Mountain Home, an independent senior living facility. There, she made many friends, with both fellow residents and the staff. She received the most wonderful care there. Her family is especially grateful to owners, Kelly and Britt Ives for their loving care.In 1979, she began the journey to learn her family history. She spent thousands of hours researching and documenting not only her family history, but that of many others. Her goal was to get as much documented as possible. She did it. Her journey is now finished.A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the DeBerry Funeral Directors Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Pilot Point Community Cemetery.