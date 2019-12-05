Home

Marguerite Richardson


1934 - 2019
Marguerite Richardson Obituary
Marguerite Richardson

Marguerite Richardson became an Angel on November 21, 2019. She was a native of Illinois and resided in Robson Ranch in Denton for the past 13 years. Marguerite was an accomplished musician and played the piano professionally for over 30 years. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by a son and is survived by her husband Mike, three daughters, one son and nine grandchildren.

A Memorial Service honoring Marguerite's life will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Marguerite's name to New Life Church, 1350 Milam Road, Sanger, Texas 76266.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019
