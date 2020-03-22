|
Maria Castillo Melton
Maria Castillo Melton, 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Denton, TX, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Maria was born in October 15, 1939 in Corpus Christi, the fourth of eight children of Ygnacio and Maria (Garcia) Castillo. As a child, she loved school, graduating from West Oso High School in 1958. She was an enthusiastically active member of her school, participating in student leadership and varsity sports like basketball, volleyball, and bowling.
In 1956, Maria met U.S. Navy sailor John Lee Melton of Jackson, TN at the Corpus Christi beach. They were married in July of 1958, and had five children over the next 15 years. The family were stationed at several naval bases during John's long career in the Navy, including Oakland, CA; Jacksonville, FL; and Virginia Beach and Norfolk, VA. During her husband's time in the Navy, Maria was active in her church, community and family and enjoyed hobbies such as bridge, bowling and ceramics.
In 1982, Maria moved with her family to Lewisville, TX, and enjoyed a successful and happy career as a bookkeeper at an international publishing company there, until her retirement.
Maria will always be remembered for her loving, caring, and joyful spirit wherever she went.
Maria was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014. She was lovingly cared for at home during the length of her illness by her husband John and her daughter Miriam's family.
Maria is survived by her husband John, by her children John Matthew and his wife Leslie Melton of Cleveland, TN, Miriam Rae and her husband David Sheehan of Denton, TX, Lee Anthony and his wife Jules Melton of Slidell, LA; and Samuel David Melton and his fiancÃ©e Christina Lam of Grapevine, TX; her grandchildren John Nicholas Melton; John Robert Sheehan, Deanna Gottardi, Ashley NiÃ±o and Tanya Sheehan; her brothers and sisters Rose Flores, Jim Castle, Velen Lewis, Elidia Bandor, JosÃ© Castillo, Felix Castillo and Henry Castillo.
She is preceded in death by her parents and by her son Bruce Dean Melton (1969).
A funeral service for immediate family members will be conducted on March 24, 2020. She will be buried at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, Denton, TX. Memorial donations may be made directly to Lifeline Church, 2800 Pennsylvania Dr., Denton, TX, 76205.
A celebration of life service will take place later this summer.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020