DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Marie Landers
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Marie Landers

Marie Landers, 92, of Acworth, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born in Lewisville, Texas on November 2, 1926 to James and Josiephine Buchanan.

Marie attended Aubrey schools and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Denton. Marie married Johnnie Landers on August 5, 1949 in Gainesville, Texas. She worked as a proofreader for Moore Business Forms and then for Denton ISD where she retired at 80 years young.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 P.M. with interment to follow at Frankford Cemetery in Dallas. Pallbearers will be Jason Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, Michael Wilson, John Green, Tim Landers, Phillip Buchanan, David Gibby Sr. and Colt Adams.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Roni Landers Robinson, granddaughters, Shannda Parsons and Misty Baptiste, great-grandchildren, Anzley Adams and Colt Adams, sister in laws, Pearl Buchanan, Kay Whistler and Colleen Landers, Terri and Garland Wilson, Phillip and Donna Buchanan, Melanie Buchanan, Tommy Sprayberry, Barbara and John Green and lots of extended family on both sides.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 31, 2019
