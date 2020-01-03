Home

Marietta Bell Teague


1943 - 2019
Marietta Bell Teague Obituary
Marietta Bell Teague

Marietta Bell Teague, 76, of Pilot Point, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Marietta was born on January 31, 1943, in Vernon, TX, to Wayne and Ada (Shelton) Bell. She was married to Don Henry Teague until he died in 2008.

She is survived by her daughter, Camille Goldberg of Burbank, CA; sons, David Teague of Denton, TX, Doug Teague of Texarkana, TX, and Don Teague of Houston, TX; brother, Ronnie Joe Bell of Waxahachie, TX; and sister, Vickie Ann (Bell) Rickman, Austin, TX. Marietta is preceded in death by her brother, Don Allen Bell. She is survived by her nine wonderful grandchildren. Her beautiful smile and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Marietta is being laid to rest this week at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills in California, next to the love of her life, Don Henry Teague, as were her wishes.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton, TX, reception immediately following.

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020
