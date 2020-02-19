|
|
Marilyn B. Robb
Marilyn B. Robb, 92, died on February 13, 2020. She was born in Madison County, Indiana and graduated from Frankton High School in 1945. While attending Ball State Teachers College in Indiana, she met George P. Robb whom she married in 1946.
Marilyn was raised on a farm, and her life-long interest and excellence in cooking, gardening and home-making was reflected by her early background. Before retiring, she was the manager and part-owner of a Denton bookstore. She was always an avid reader. Throughout her adult life she was active in civic affairs, charities and Methodist churches in Indiana, Minnesota and Texas. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Denton from 1967 until her death.
Marilyn and George, a Doctor of Education at The University of North Texas, had three children. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Dr. Jeffery Robb. Her survivors include her daughters, Gail Evans and Kathleen Shafeeq, daughter-in-law, Lybeth Hodges and son-in-law, Samuel Shafeeq. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Bruce Evans, Amy Greenman, Eri Robb, Rowan Robb-Guernica and Elizabeth Saxon and six great-grandchildren, Ella Greenman, Grant Saxon, Corinne Greenman, Liliana Saxon, Sutton Guernica and Renner Guernica.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Cole Chapel of The First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust, Denton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bettye Meyers Butterfly Garden of Texas Women's University, Denton, Texas; Linda McNatt Animal Adoption Shelter, Denton, Texas; The Denton Community Food Center or any .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020