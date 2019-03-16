|
|
Marilyn Kaye Brigham
Marilyn Kaye Brigham, age 72, of Denton passed away on March 13, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1946 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Herbert and Kathleen Wilson. Marilyn married Fred Milo Brigham on August 14, 1965 and had one son and three daughters. She retired from American Eagle Airlines after many dedicated years of service.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Herbert and Richard Wilson. Marilyn is survived by husband, Fred Brigham, children: Rebecca Keeton and husband John, Perry Brigham and wife Pamela, Pamela Helland and husband Eric, Jennifer Chagoya and husband Johnny: brother Tracy Wilson, brother in-law Ken Brigham, grandchildren: Raven, Julian, Adeline, Helena, Erin, Rylee and expectant great grandchild in June.
The family will receive friends prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the chapel of Denton Bible Church with Mike Spencer officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park also in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019