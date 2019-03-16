Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Marilyn Brigham
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Denton Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Brigham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Kaye Brigham


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Kaye Brigham Obituary
Marilyn Kaye Brigham

Marilyn Kaye Brigham, age 72, of Denton passed away on March 13, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1946 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Herbert and Kathleen Wilson. Marilyn married Fred Milo Brigham on August 14, 1965 and had one son and three daughters. She retired from American Eagle Airlines after many dedicated years of service.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Herbert and Richard Wilson. Marilyn is survived by husband, Fred Brigham, children: Rebecca Keeton and husband John, Perry Brigham and wife Pamela, Pamela Helland and husband Eric, Jennifer Chagoya and husband Johnny: brother Tracy Wilson, brother in-law Ken Brigham, grandchildren: Raven, Julian, Adeline, Helena, Erin, Rylee and expectant great grandchild in June.

The family will receive friends prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the chapel of Denton Bible Church with Mike Spencer officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park also in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now