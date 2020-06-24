Mario Alfonso Santos
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario Alfonso Santos

Mario Alfonso Santos, 69, of Sanger, Texas passed away on June 16, 2020 in Denton, Texas. He was born on May 22,1951 to Victor and Erlinda (Portillo) Santos in Ciudad Arce, El Salvador.

Mario attended the Thomas Jefferson National Institute earning a Bachelors as a Mechanical Engineer (El Salvador). While in California, he worked for Guess Inc., moved to Texas in 1996 and worked for the Denton State School Living Center and Walmart Distribution Center before retiring from both.

As a youngster, no doubt you would find him on the soccer field. He stayed active running, biking and walking. Enjoyed watching soccer, boxing, basketball and listening to music. Was very dedicated to his jobs, did not believe in calling in sick or taking vacation. A well-groomed person who kept things tidy. He will be remembered for his positivity and friendliness.

He is survived by his daughter, Ivette and spouse Margaret of Tustin, California, son, Mario Santos. Four sisters; Isabel (Chave), Aminta and Alicia. Two brothers; Mauricio and Victor. Three grandchildren; Natalia, Sebastian and Tiago.

He was preceded in death by his father Victor and mother Erlinda, and siblings; Vicenta (Chenta), Antonio (ToÃ±o), and Maria Angela (Lita).

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5-6 PM, a Rosary will be said following the visitation at 6:00 PM.

A Vigil Service will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Rosary
06:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Vigil
10:00 AM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved