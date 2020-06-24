Mario Alfonso SantosMario Alfonso Santos, 69, of Sanger, Texas passed away on June 16, 2020 in Denton, Texas. He was born on May 22,1951 to Victor and Erlinda (Portillo) Santos in Ciudad Arce, El Salvador.Mario attended the Thomas Jefferson National Institute earning a Bachelors as a Mechanical Engineer (El Salvador). While in California, he worked for Guess Inc., moved to Texas in 1996 and worked for the Denton State School Living Center and Walmart Distribution Center before retiring from both.As a youngster, no doubt you would find him on the soccer field. He stayed active running, biking and walking. Enjoyed watching soccer, boxing, basketball and listening to music. Was very dedicated to his jobs, did not believe in calling in sick or taking vacation. A well-groomed person who kept things tidy. He will be remembered for his positivity and friendliness.He is survived by his daughter, Ivette and spouse Margaret of Tustin, California, son, Mario Santos. Four sisters; Isabel (Chave), Aminta and Alicia. Two brothers; Mauricio and Victor. Three grandchildren; Natalia, Sebastian and Tiago.He was preceded in death by his father Victor and mother Erlinda, and siblings; Vicenta (Chenta), Antonio (ToÃ±o), and Maria Angela (Lita).The family will receive friends in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5-6 PM, a Rosary will be said following the visitation at 6:00 PM.A Vigil Service will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM.